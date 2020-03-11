'Jen Aniston should be killed': New court documents show how Harvey Weinstein lashed out as the walls were closing in

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein leaves the State Supreme Court on April 26, 2019 in New York, after a break in a pre-trial hearing over sexual assault charges.

The former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein once said in an email that Jennifer Aniston “should be killed,” according to newly unsealed court documents.

Weinstein sent the email in 2017, after mistakenly believing that Aniston had made a sexual assault allegation against him, according to The New York Times and Vulture.

The trove of documents also revealed many of Weinstein’s communications in the fall of 2017, after two bombshell investigations revealed dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The documents revealed that Weinstein sought help from billionaires Mike Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos, and wrote a draft statement lamenting that he was suicidal.

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault in February and is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

A Manhattan criminal court released a trove of new documents on Tuesday that revealed Weinstein’s communications in the fall of 2017, shortly after back-to-back investigations published by The New York Times and The New Yorker revealed a pattern of alleged predatory behaviour against women.

Weinstein was convicted last month of sexual assault and rape and will be sentenced on Wednesday. He faces up to 29 years in prison on one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of third-degree rape.

But in the aftermath of the October 2017 exposés, Weinstein sought to salvage his reputation in a number of ways: He sought help from billionaires Mike Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos with the board of his company, wrote that he was “suicidal,” and suggested to a gossip columnist that he was sexually abused as a child, according to the court documents obtained by The New York Times and Vulture.

Weinstein’s publicist did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Weinstein called himself a ‘sex addict’ and ‘anger addict’ and said he was a womanizer, not a predator

Weinstein’s email about Aniston was sent to one of his representatives and came after he incorrectly heard Aniston had made an allegation against him.

“He never got close enough to her to touch her,” her publicist, Stephen Huvane, told The Times. “She has never been alone with him. We have no idea about the email, since it wasn’t sent to us, nor do we have any comment to make on it.”

Associated Press/Richard Drew Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courtroom during his rape trial in New York, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Aniston has previously said her interactions with Weinstein were limited to several incidents in 2005, when she worked with him on the movie “Derailed.”

She described his behaviour to Variety as “gross entitlement and piggish behaviour,” saying Weinstein once made her friend get up from a dinner table with the actor Clive Owen and other producers so he could take the seat instead.

She added that Weinstein also tried to force her to wear a dress by the line Marchesa, which belonged to his then-wife Georgina Chapman, but that she refused.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday also included a lengthy, self-pitying draft statement that was never released, according to Vulture. In the draft, Weinstein called himself a “sex addict” and “anger addict” whose “body has trauma” and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court on January 23, 2020, for the second day in his rape and sexual assault trial.

In the statement, he lamented that his wife and friends had abandoned him in the wake of the scandal, saying he felt “alone” and “suicidal.”

“While there are two sides to theses stories, truthfully, I don’t know how to tell it without being crucified,” the statement said. “There’s a difference between assault and womanizing. There’s a difference between assault and cheating.”

The documents also showed that his brother and former business partner, Bob Weinstein, was revolted by the allegations against him.

“U have been a sexual predator and abusive person for over fourty [sic] years,” Bob Weinstein wrote in one 2017 email. “Fuck u Harvey Weinstein. I pray there is a real hell. That’s where u belong. I suppose being you, is its own hell, if u could feel it, but no chance. OJ, didn’t kill Nicole Simpson and u had consensual sex with all those poor victimized women.”

