Harvey Weinstein thinks Oscar season is way too crowded, and he has an unusual solution

Harvey Weinstein thinks film distributors are “cannibalising” each other with what he considers a short awards season.

The co-chief of the Weinstein Company wrote a new op-ed for the Hollywood Reporter and voiced his displeasure over awards season, which typically starts in November and lasts until the Oscars ceremony in February.

“The fall has become so dominated, so top-heavy with adult-driven awards releases that it has made it almost impossible for quality films to reach their full potential unless they dare release at another time of year, where they are quickly forgotten come awards season,” he wrote.

He mentions his company’s films “Woman in Gold” and “Southpaw,” as well as competitor films such as Fox Searchlight’s “Far from the Maddening Crowd” and Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate’s “Mr. Holmes,” as films that lost awards attention because they were released too early.

“It’s completely puzzling, and I have to say a bit maddening, to read prognosticator lists of performances that ‘may’ get nominated and not see Jake’s [Gyllenhaal] name included,” he wrote about Gyllenhaal’s peformance in his company’s “Southpaw.” “These are the same people who wrote only months earlier that he gave an awards-worthy performance and should be recognised come Oscar time!”

Weinstein called upon distributors to release quality films year-round. He also urged critics, journalists, and awards pundits to recognise a film’s potential regardless of when it’s released.

“We need to support independent film distribution (and, in turn, independent film culture) 12 months a year, not just the last four… Otherwise, our worst fears will be realised, with intelligent, daring adult dramas marginalized and cannibalised, and nothing but tentpoles left in their wake.”

