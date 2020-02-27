A juror in the Harvey Weinstein case describes the 'very high' tensions behind the scenes as the jury struggled to come to a decision

Inside Edition Juror No. 2 in the Harvey Weinstein case speaking with ‘Inside Edition.’

One of the jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial is speaking out to give the first account of what went on behind the scenes during what she described as tense 18-hour deliberations.

The woman, who was Juror No. 2 in the trial but did not reveal her name publicly, spoke with “Inside Edition” on Tuesday, a day after she and the other 11 jurors found Weinstein guilty on two of the five charges against him: first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

The decision was handed down after five days of deliberations, during which the jury kept asking the judge questions about the two most serious charges against Weinstein. If they had convicted him on the two counts of predatory sexual assault, Weinstein could have spent the rest of his life in prison.

Ultimately he was found not guilty on those charges, which stemmed from the account of the “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, who accused Weinstein of barging into her apartment and raping her in the 1990s.

Asked why the jury had found Sciorra unconvincing, the juror told “Inside Edition” that wasn’t necessarily the case.

“I wouldn’t say that it wasn’t convincing,” she said. “It was very much so convincing to a lot of the jurors. I feel like the way things went for her, it was wrong. It was very much so wrong. And I just feel like hopefully with the verdict that we gave, she feels and she has some type of closure.”

She also said reports Friday that the jury couldn’t come to a decision weren’t accurate either, saying the members wanted to make sure everyone was 100% satisfied with the decision they had reached.

“We weren’t deadlocked,” she said. “We just didn’t want to have some people change their minds. Some people wanted to go home over the weekend and think about it.”

Associated Press/John Minchillo Weinstein arriving at a Manhattan courthouse on Monday ahead of his conviction.

But she said tensions were certainly “very high” throughout the decision-making process, especially when they came to their final decision Monday.

“My hands were sweating,” she said. “I felt like my heart was literally going to pop out of my chest.”

The juror added that she had a lot of respect for the women who testified and hoped the verdict gave them a sense of closure.

“Every last woman that took the stand, I wish them the best,” she said. “I hope that this is now a chapter that they could close and move forward with their life now.”

