Harvey Weinstein Gets Free Advertising In Portfolio, Via Blog Post

Portfolio, as some have lamented, launched a new blog today called “Playas” authored by a series of business luminaries. First up, Harvey Weinstein, who writes about how independent films aren’t getting the attention they deserve this summer. For example, there’s Harvey’s independent film, released yesterday, called Boy A. Harv spends most of the post offering his unbiased opinion about Boy A‘s artistic genius and lambasting the press for ignoring it:



Portfolio: Boy A has already won four Bafta TV Awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) including Best Actor and Best Director, and received rave reviews after its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last year. And even with all of these accolades, the major press outlets are choosing not to cover this film and are instead using their airtime and columns to talk about the newest superhero movie for the hundredth time.

We have been told by a number of reporters that they love the film and would love to do something on it, but they just don’t have the space, or that their editors want them to do a big-star profile.

Luckily, Harvey has stepped in to fill that gap.

