Harvey Weinstein Forced To Eat Words, Pay Up

Over the past two days, Harvey Weinstein, producer Scott Rudin, and Nikki Finke have been embroiled in a he said/he said/she said controversy about the veracity of an email Harvey sent to Rudin suggesting that Harvey badgered Sydney Pollack on his death bed to make sure that Rudin’s upcoming movie, The Reader, would be ready for the upcoming Oscar season. Harvey insisted that the e-mail and charges in it were false and told Page Six that he would donate $1 million to charity if Nikki Finke produced the alleged e-mail. Well, Monday night she posted the e-mail on her Web site and Scott Rudin later confirmed that it was real.



So, we wondered if Harvey would actually pay up, and it seems he will—sort of.

Page Six: Neither Weinstein nor Rudin would speak with us directly yesterday, but Weinstein’s rep says that once he’s verified the authenticity of the Rudin e-mail, he will donate $1 million to the Robin Hood Foundation. Weinstein issued a statement: “There’s been enough back and forth on this subject. I have nothing but a tremendous amount of respect for Scott Rudin and it’s time to move on. This is my final statement on this matter.”

Yet if he has so much respect for Scott Rudin, why won’t he trust him that the e-mail is real?

By the way, great choice on the charity, Harv. The Robin Hood Foundation really needs more big donations from wealthy moguls. It doesn’t have enough high-profile donors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.