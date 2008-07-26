Harvey Weinstein Dropped From List Of "Project Runway" Producers

Project Runway is one of The Weinstein Company’s few blockbusters, but if the show wins an Emmy in September, Harvey Weinstein won’t get to share in the accolade.



Page Six: IF “Project Runway” wins an Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, 15 producers will share the honour – but not Harvey Weinstein. Turns out the Emmy organisers have a limit, and “Project Runway” was one over, so one name had to be dropped. Top producer Barbara Schneeweiss told us: “I called up Harvey and said, ‘We have all these people who have worked so hard on the show who should be recognised.’ He was great about it and said, ‘I’ll take one for the team.’ ” Brother Bob Weinstein is still listed. Harvey told us, “I’ve gotten plenty of other awards. It’s the right thing to do.”

We’re sure he’ll find other ways to let people know he was involved.

