Here's Goldman Sachs's New CFO

Harvey Schwartz

Photo: Image courtesy of Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs announced that it will replace its longtime chief financial officer David Viniar with Harvey Scwhartz when he retires at the end of January 2013, the bank said in a release.”It is an honour to assume this important role and I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues across the firm to advance our clients’ goals, generate strong, long-term returns for our shareholders and safeguard and enhance our culture of risk management,” Schwartz said in prepared remarks.

Here’s everything we know about Schwartz so far. We’re also listening in on the conference call at 5 p.m. and will update as warranted.

He joined Goldman Sachs as a vice president in 1997.

In 1999, he became a managing director and was made partner in 2002.

He’s global co-head of Goldman’s securities division.

He sits on Goldman’s Management Committee and the Firmwide Risk Committee. He co-chairs the Steering Committee on Regulatory Reform.

He was a member of the Business Standards Committee.

Prior to Goldman, he worked at Citicorp Securities, First interregional Equity Corp, J.b. Hanauer & Co. and Summit Equities, Inc., Finra records show.

He holds an MBA from Columbia University.

He graduated with his bachelor’s from Rutgers University.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.