Gerry Harvey, having pocketed record profits, doesn't need JobKeeper payments anymore.(Patrick Riviere, Getty Images)

Retailer Harvey Norman has told investors it has now paid back $6.02 million in JobKeeper support.

Announcing a $841 million net profit on Tuesday, it has now repaid payroll support to the ATO.

The decision was due to “huge public pressure” according to Labor MP Andrew Leigh, as the fight to reveal JobKeeper recipients heats up.

National retailer Harvey Norman has returned millions of dollars in taxpayer money to the Australian Tax Office (ATO) amid booming profits.

After receiving scorching public criticism, the electronics and furniture chain revealed it has given back $6.02 million in JobKeeper payments, on the basis it had ultimately failed to satisfy the criteria for them.

Harvey Norman reported a $841 million after-tax profit on Tuesday, up 75% on the previous financial year. Excluding property reevaluations, the retailer still posted a very healthy $743 million net profit.

The decision to repay JobKeeper represents an abrupt about face by founder and chair Gerry Harvey, who has continually resisted pressure and insisted that his company would not repay the subsidy.

The support program was ostensibly intended to only support businesses adversely affected by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, with eligibility hinging on a 30% reduction in turnover.

However, due to lax oversight of the program, the uncertainty generated by the pandemic, and the lack of transparency surrounding who received payments, the scheme has been heavily criticised for having given billions to businesses that actually boomed.

Shadow Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh has been particularly outspoken on the program, representing the single largest transfer of public wealth to the private sector, naming and shaming ineligible recipients in Parliament.

On Tuesday he attributed the decision by Norman to “huge public pressure” and called it “the best advertisement for more transparency into the secretive, rorted JobKeeper scheme”.

The architect of the scheme Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended it, claiming the priority was to rush support to businesses as quickly as possible, even if mistakes were made in the rollout.

The ATO and the Morrison government have refused to audit ineligible businesses or release a register of recipients, prompting a coalition of MPs to take matters into their own hands.

Senator Rex Patrick, flanked by Labor and the Greens, are now trying to pass a bill that would disclose any business with an annual turnover above $10 million that benefited from the scheme.

“Last year Josh Frydenberg issued JobKeeper regulations for ‘free’ taxpayers’ money under an honesty system that had no requirements for repayments if the money wasn’t really needed,” Patrick said.

“Now he’s desperately trying to ignore his big prudential screw-up.”