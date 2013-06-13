Harvey Norman Franchisees Are Going To Court For Denying Responsibility For Faulty Goods

Law: Shutterstock

Australia’s consumer watchdog is taking nine Harvey Norman Franchisees to court for allegedly misleading customers about their responsibility for damaged goods.

The ACCC launched nine separate proceedings today, after being told that its November 2012 lawsuit against 11 Harvey Norman franchisees could not be heard as a single matter.

Contrary to Australian Consumer Law, the Harvey Norman franchisees in the new proceedings allegedly claimed that:

they were not obligated to provide remedies for damaged goods unless notified within a specific period of time such as 24 hours or 14 days they were not obligated to provide remedies for goods still covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, and consumers must pay a fee for the repair and return of faulty products.

The ACCC is seeking court orders including penalties, declarations, injunctions and costs against each of the nine businesses.

More on the ACCC’s website.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.