This Amusing Harvey Nichols Christmas Ad Was The Big Winner At Cannes [THE BRIEF]

Harvey Nichols’ Christmas campaign, created by agency adam&eveDDB, won a Film Grad Prix at Cannes for the ad “Sorry, I spent it on myself.” The hilarious ad tells shoppers to spend as little as possible on their family, save their money, and treat themselves to a gift from the luxury department store. The campaign itself won four Gran Prixs while the agency behind the ad was named the festival’s Agency of the Year.

Adweek named Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” a must watch series in its first Adweek Watch Awards. The ad-supported web series won Gold in the Programming Series category. Seinfeld’s series has featured names like Tina Fey, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Howard Stern.

The 100 Leading National Advertisers reached a record breaking total spending of $US108.6 billion in 2013, reports Ad Age. The 100 LNA made up about %42.2 of measured-media spending in the U.S. in 2013.

Ben & Jerry’s moved its lead creative account form Silver & Partners, New York to Mekanism, New York. Ad Age reports that the ice cream brand and the agency parted on good terms.

The MLS asked fans to choose superpowers for seven players. MLS then transformed the players into superheroes using comic book style illustrations, Vine videos, and Snapchat drawings.

Sport’s Illustrated is launching a new website that publisher Brendan Ripp told Tech Crunch is designed to work well with different kinds of ads, including native ads. The sports publication is also launching a new fantasy sports app called FanNation.

Mashable looks at ten ways to spark a little bit more creativity in the workplace. Suggestions include creating an idea file and adding a few splashes of colour to your office space.

The Wall Street Journal looks at how international advertising company Publicis will change when chief executive Maurice Lévy leaves the company at the end of 2015.

