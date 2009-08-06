Meet Harvey Golub, The New Chairman of AIG

The FT is reporting that Harvey Golub, the former CEO of American Express, will be the new chairman of AIG.



We know less about Golub than we do about new AIG CEO Robert Benmosche, but the paper calls him “respected.”

The only major corporate controversy linked to him is the turmoil early in the decade at the apparel firm Warnaco, where he was a board member and a loyalist to the ousted former CEO Linda Wachner.

(We know we keep saying corporate governance scandals of the first half of the decade seem almost quaint today, but doesn’t the Warnaco saga seem so quaint today?)

Meanwhile the zombie insurer announced that it had lost chief restructuring officer Paula Reynolds.

