A Fantastic Presentation On The Bull Case For Housing In 2012

Are you sensing it yet?Suddenly people have been growing bullish on… HOUSING.



Of course, being bullish on housing is a vague idea, since the industry has so many moving parts (construction, prices, etc.).

Still, investors have had a change of heart lately, with the homebuilder ETF surging by over 30% since the start of October.

In a presentation recently delivered at the 2nd Annual Excellence in Investing Conference: San Francisco October 2011, Harvest Capital strategies lays out the case for a “turn” in housing coming in 2012 as more households form and bad debts disappear. (They also name Move.com, a real estate site, as a top real-estate play).

Definitely, the presentation is worth your time to skim through.

