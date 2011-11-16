OCCUPY YALE: Harvard Students Will Wear 'We Are The 6%' Shirts For The Game Saturday

It isn’t easy gaining acceptance to Harvard University.



Naturally, the select few that do become Crimson are proud of their achievement. And they’re letting their Ivy League rival know about it.

A Harvard student-run company is printing a line of mesh jerseys – no, not t-shirts – for their upcoming Harvard-Yale football game with the slogan, “We are the 6%.”

Six per cent refers to the percentage of applicants offered admission to the 2015 class of Harvard – a little over an entire per cent less than Yale’s 7.35 per cent acceptance rate.

One can only imagine how the Bulldogs respond. Will they plan another scholarly card stunt? Or just hope their Rhodes Scholar quarterback’s decision pays off?

Photo: hygameday.com

