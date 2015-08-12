HARVARD VS. YALE: Which Ivy League school is really the best?

Skye Gould, Abby Jackson

Harvard and Yale are two of the best universities in the world. But the Ivy League behemoths also share an intense rivalry that dates back more than a century.

With this in mind, we compared the two schools on everything from cost and prestige, to best nightlife and secret societies, to prove once and for all which college wins top honours.

Take a look at the infographic below to see which school won.

Harvard vs. Yale GraphicSkye Gould/Business Insider

