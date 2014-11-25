Harvard And Yale's Football Rivalry Is Like No Other In College Sports

This past Saturday, the Harvard and Yale football teams met for 131st time in what has become one of college football’s most storied rivalries. Over 30,000 students and fans filled the Harvard Stadium for the sold-out game, enduring freezing cold temperatures to cheer on their chosen team.

The event and the pageantry around it is an experience unlike any other. From the tailgating to the fans,to the afterparties (and of course, the football,) you really have to see it to believe it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.