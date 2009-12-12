How Harvard Used Different Names To Secretly Buy Land In Allston

We reported a little while ago about Harvard’s PR scuffle. An insider just let us in on a few more details.



Harvard has a whole town of enemies in Allston, MA.

The school had a 50-year plan to take over Allston before the university’s endowment took a huge hit during the recession.

Then Harvard abandoned nearly 400 acres in Allston. Annoying.

The townspeople are making a pretty big fuss though, and they haven’t let up since February, when Harvard announced it was slowing construction in the town.

Our tipster told us the real reason the townies are so mad: Harvard had been using different names to secretly buy up tons of land in Allston for years.

So the townies didn’t see any of this coming until recently, when the land had been sold and their town was destroyed.

