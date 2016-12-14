Harvard just released its early admissions decisions -- here's how many students got in

Flickr / Sam S. Harvard University released the early action decisions for the class of 2021 on Tuesday.

Applications at the school were up 5% from the previous year, with 6,473, compared to 6,167, a spokesperson for the school confirmed.

Of those applicants, 14.5% gained acceptances, versus 14.8% last year.

“Early admission appears to be the ‘new normal’ now — as more students are applying early to Harvard and peer institutions than ever before,” William R. Fitzsimmons, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid, said, in a release from Harvard.

“At the same time, we have continued to stress to applicants, their families, and their guidance counselors that there is no advantage in applying early to Harvard,” he continued. “The reason students are admitted — early or during the Regular Action process — is that their academic, extracurricular, and personal strengths are extraordinary.”

Harvard is an early action school, meaning that students can only apply to one school early, and have until May to decide if they want to accept. This policy differs from early decision, which requires a student to attend a school if they gain admission.

Regular decision Harvard applicants will find out their admissions status in the spring.

