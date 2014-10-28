Harvard Students Respond After Fox News Lambasts Their World Views

YouTube/OnHarvardTime ‘On Harvard Time’ correspondent Sam Clark interviews Harvard students on whether the US poses a greater threat to world peace than ISIS.

Earlier this month, Fox News tore apart Harvard studentsfor saying America presents a greater threat to world peace than ISIS.

The mud-slinging began when frequent Fox News guest Caleb Bonham interviewed Harvard students on the matter for conservative student blog Campus Reform. Fox News picked up the video.

“Outnumbered” host Andrea Tantaros called the America-bashing fad “disgraceful,” while guest John Rich referred to the students as a “bunch of snot-nosed brats” and “a threat to the gene pool.”

Now Harvard is fighting back — in parody.

Student-run, satirical news show On Harvard Time conducted its own man-on-the-street interviews, asking students

whether they consider themselves to be a patriot and prompting them to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Fox News correspondents had some strong words to say. So, naturally we decided to retaliate,” On Harvard Time correspondent Sam Clark

tells Business Insider. “Funny things ensue.”

The results weren’t pretty. More students seemed to know what the acronym ISIS stood for (The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) than the Pledge of Allegiance. When Clark asked, “Who do you think poses a bigger threat to world peace, the United States or ISIS?” one student answered, “I don’t know if I’m informed enough to answer this question.”

Another responded, “I guess I’ll have to say America. Because I think ISIS is a group that can fit inside, you know, I believe it was Ben Affleck who said, into a baseball stadium.”

When asked, “Do you think at this school you’ve been subjected to liberal indoctrination” and prompted for examples of liberal ideas they have been exposed to, one woman said, “The usual. Liberalism.”

