Watch This Disturbing Video Showing Harvard Students Trying To Pass Louisiana's 1964 Literacy Test

A group of Harvard students took the 1964 Louisiana Literacy Test as part of a project to raise awareness about barriers to voting.

States in the South issued similar tests some 50 years ago to voters who could not “prove a fifth grade education.” They had to pass all 30 questions in 10 minutes to be eligible to vote.

None of the students passed the test.

Video courtesy of Carl L Miller

