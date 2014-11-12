Watch This Disturbing Video Showing Harvard Students Trying To Pass Louisiana's 1964 Literacy Test

A group of Harvard students took the 1964 Louisiana Literacy Test as part of a project to raise awareness about barriers to voting.
States in the South issued similar tests some 50 years ago to voters who could not “prove a fifth grade education.” They had to pass all 30 questions in 10 minutes to be eligible to vote.
None of the students passed the test.
Video courtesy of Carl L Miller
