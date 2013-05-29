13% Of Harvard's Graduating Class Has Had Sex In The Library

Each year, Harvard’s school newspaper, The Crimson, surveys its graduating class on topics from post-graduation plans to sex and drugs on campus.



Among the nuggets unearthed by the paper, it turns out that 13% of graduating seniors have had sex in the stacks of Harvard’s library, Widener.

Specifically, 14.5% of guys and 11% of girls said they had gotten it on in the 100-year-old building.

That seems like a lot to us.

Having sex in Widener is apparently part of the “Big Three” — a trifecta of illicit tasks some Harvard students try to complete before graduation day.

The other two components are urinating on the statue of John Harvard’s shiny foot (23% of seniors did this), and participating in the “Primal Scream,” which is streaking across campus on the last night before exams begin (32% have done this). Only 4% of graduating seniors completed all three, according to the Crimson’s survey.

On a surprising note, only 38% of students said that they’ve tried marijuana, while 9% admitted to using drugs like Ritalin and Adderall.

61% of Harvard graduates will be employed next year, while 18% are going to graduate school. The most popular field for this year’s graduating class is “consulting,” where students expect to be making $70,000 to $90,000 a year.

A shockingly low number are headed to Wall Street.

