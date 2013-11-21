Harvard Students Freaked Out When They Realised They Didn't Know The Capital Of Canada

The Harvard Crimson recently sent a reporter out onto campus to answer a question that has long plagued the minds of inquiring students — “What is the capital of Canada?”

Fittingly, the only Harvard student to correctly answer “Ottawa” was actually Canadian. Most students, however, fared just as well as I would have — absolutely no clue.

According to CBC, some answers were much better than others: “Some of wrong answers were close; you could forgive an American for thinking that Toronto is the seat of Canada’s government. Some were way off, though. ‘Alberta’?”

Check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

