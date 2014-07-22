19-Year-Old Harvard Student Dies In Germany While Travelling In Europe For The Summer

A rising Harvard University sophomore died in Germany this weekend while conducting research in Europe for a popular student-run travel guide company, The Boston Globe reports.

19-year-old Haley Rue reportedly drowned after she slipped while hiking in Germany and got caught in a whirlpool. Rue’s grandmother described her granddaughter to The Globe:

“The best way I can describe Haley is that the whole room lit up when Haley came in .. She had a wonderful smile. She talked and laughed and included everyone in the conversation. She was a very bright girl.”

Originally from Tacoma, Washington, Rue was in Europe as a researcher and writer for Lets Go, a Harvard student-run travel guide company. According to The Harvard Crimson, she had been travelling through Austria, Germany, and Hungary.

You can read some of her updates from Europe here and see some photos of Europe she recently shared on Facebook below:

Post by Haley Rue. Post by Haley Rue. Post by Haley Rue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.