Harvard Student Charged For Sending Bomb Threat To Avoid Final

A 20-year-old Harvard student who was allegedly trying to dodge a final exam has been charged in Monday’s bomb hoax that led to four buildings being evacuated and several final exams being canceled, CBS in Boston reports.

Eldo Kim allegedly emailed bogus bomb threats to the Harvard University Police Department and student newspaper the Harvard Crimson. He’s due in court Wednesday.

He reportedly admitted to FBI investigators that he was the one who sent the emails. Kim tried to conceal his identity using one service that assigns people anonymous IP addresses and another that creates an anonymous and temporary email account, according to the federal complaint.

Kim was allegedly “motivated by a desire to avoid a final exam scheduled to be held on December 16,” the complaint states.

Kim was scheduled to take a final in one of the buildings that was evacuated. He sent the emails at about 8:30 a.m. His final was scheduled for 9 a.m. From the document:

“KIM was scheduled to take a final exam in Emerson Hall, a building on the Harvard campus, at 9:00 a.m. on December 16, 2013. KIM stated that he was in Emerson Hall at 9:00 a.m. when the fire alarm sounded and the building was evacuated. According to KIM, upon hearing the alarm, he knew that his plan had worked.”

Kim allegedly wrote that “shrapnel bombs” had been placed in four buildings around campus, saying: “guess correctly. be quick for they will go off soon.”

Police didn’t find explosive devices in any of the buildings.

The maximum penalty for Kim is five years in prison, three years of probation, and a $US250,000 fine.

Harvard’s website describes Kim as an undergraduate studying psychology. He was at one point a dancer for the Harvard Breakers and said that in his free time he “enjoys playing pool, trying new restaurants, watching terrible cult films, and playing with his Mini Schnauzer puppy.”

The complaint is embedded below:

Eldo Kim Complaint

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.