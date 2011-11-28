The Employees At This Verizon Store Clearly Don't Understand Their Technology

I popped into the Harvard Square Verizon store today and got a glimpse of the American worker’s interaction with ever more advanced technology.



Customer: “Is the iPhone 4G?”

VZ Employee: “Yes.”

[ iPhones run on the obsolete 3G network, not the current 4G LTE system; note that in July, 34 per cent of existing iPhone customers thought that they already had 4G.]

Customer: “I want to return this prepaid smartphone because the sales guy said it was 3G but the data is really slow and the phone says ‘1X’ at the top” [1X stands for 1xRTT, a slow and ancient standard]

Omar, VZ Employee: “All of our phones are 3G. This is definitely a 3G phone. We don’t support any older networks.”

Jamie Albanese, VZ Store Manager: (standing next to Omar) “This is definitely not a 3G phone. Who told you that the prepaid phone was 3G? None of my employees would have told you that this phone is 3G.”

Customer: “You mean none of your employees aside from Omar, who just now said that it was 3G?”

Separately, a friend went into Starbucks and ordered a latte. The employee working the register asked “Do you want milk in that?”

Remember that there are approximately 15 million Americans who are less skilled than these folks.

Related: my phone call to the T-Mobile store asking whether it was on the north or south side of a major highway

