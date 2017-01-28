After 80 years of trying Harvard scientists just turned hydrogen into metal

More than 80 years after it was first predicted scientists at Harvard turned hydrogen into metal and it could revolutionise our planet.

They did it by subjecting hydrogen to extremely high pressures, which changed it from a liquid to a solid.

The resulting material could be used as a superconductor, which would work at room temperature.

This would save lots of energy and money because current superconductors only work at below -269°C.

It could also be used to make MRI scanners and power lines cheaper and more efficient too.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

