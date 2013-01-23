Harvard Scientist Is NOT Looking For A Woman To Have A Neanderthal Baby

Harvard Medical School genetics professor George Church in 2008. Church says reports that made him sound like he was searching for a woman to bear a Neanderthal baby are based on misunderstandings of an interview he gave the German magazine Der Spiegel.

Photo: AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent genetics expert from Harvard Medical School says he is not looking for a woman to bear a Neanderthal baby. Not even an adventurous one.Some press reports in the past few days suggest Harvard’s George Church is supporting the idea of creating a Neanderthal and even looking for an “adventurous” woman for the project.



Church says those reports are based on misunderstandings of an interview he gave the German magazine Der Spiegel. Church said the idea gets a brief mention as a theoretical possibility in his recent book.

Scientists have recovered DNA from Neanderthal fossils. Making a Neanderthal baby would start with putting that DNA into human stem cells.

Church says such a process would face ethical questions.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Associated Press text, photo, graphic, audio and/or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. Neither these AP materials nor any portion thereof may be stored in a computer except for personal and non-commercial use. Users may not download or reproduce a substantial portion of the AP material found on this web site. AP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions therefrom or in the transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages arising from any of the foregoing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.