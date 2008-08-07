Harvard's Performance Blows Away Most Hedge Funds

Maybe the folks at Harvard (and Yale) really are smarter than everyone else. Harvard’s $35 billion endowment returned 7-9% for the fiscal year ending in June, easily outperforming a down market and dozens of hedge funds.



Where was Harvard’s money?

Commodities–the university began the year with 17% invested in commodities, including timber and farmland (that’s a very high percentage for an endowment)

Treasuries

Hedge Funds (including some strong performers)

Credit-default swaps

