Harvard's Performance Blows Away Most Hedge Funds

Corey Lorinsky

Maybe the folks at Harvard (and Yale) really are smarter than everyone else. Harvard’s $35 billion endowment returned 7-9% for the fiscal year ending in June, easily outperforming a down market and dozens of hedge funds.

Where was Harvard’s money?

  • Commodities–the university began the year with 17% invested in commodities, including timber and farmland (that’s a very high percentage for an endowment)
  • Treasuries
  • Hedge Funds (including some strong performers)
  • Credit-default swaps

See Also:
Enraged Pakistanis Stone Stock Exchange, Demand Government Make Stocks Go Up
John Paulson Book: How To Make $3.7 Billion a Year

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.