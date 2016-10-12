US

These Harvard-designed underwater robots have advanced, squishy hands to grip delicate sea life

Rob Ludacer

One issue that marine researchers have struggled with is that their remote operating vehicles still can only manipulate the environment they are studying with clamp-like instruments designed for repairing oil rigs. It took a team of marine researchers and Harvard robotics experts to design these smart replacements that can pick up coral without damaging it.

