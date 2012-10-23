Harvard's Robert Pozen Explains How To Get The Most Out Of Your Day

According to Harvard Lecturer Robert Pozen, most people get productivity all wrong. We put too much emphasis on hours worked and not enough on quality.



In his new book, “Extreme Productivity,” Pozen gives some excellent tips on how to maximise productivity every day. For example, using the 80/20 rule with email (only open 20 per cent, and respond immediately), and devoting most of your time to high-priority tasks.

He also has some great advice for procrastinators. Watch our discussion here:

Produced by Business Insider Video

