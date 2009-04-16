Harvard Professor Hits Facebook Friend Limit, Quits

Harvard economist and prominent econblogger Greg Mankiw has basically won at Facebook. This week he hit limits of the friend capacity of Facebook and quit.

“For the past couple years, I have used the account for the sole purpose of accumulating ‘friends.’ Now, Facebook tells me that I have reached my upper limit! So there is little point in keeping the account,” he writes.

By our calculations, this must mean that Mankiw was the most popular person on Facebook. After all, if he hit the limit that means that no one could have more friends than he did. Interestingly, Mankiw did not show up on the infamous list of the “Facebook Elite.”

Mankiw’s exit might have been a bit premature. Facebook is reportedly planning on removing the limits on friend capacity. In fact, we thought they had removed the limits with the launch of the redeisgned site.

The Facebook Greg Mankiw Fan Club remains active and is quickly accumulating member.

Mankiw is starting a new social network at Harvard in which “friends” will be accumulated by under a new, almost revolutionary process.

“Going forward, if you want to be my friend, you will have to come to Harvard Square and meet me face to face,” he writes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.