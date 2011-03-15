MARCH MADNESS: Inside Princeton and Harvard's Ivy League Basketball War

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider

The Ivy League is the only conference in Division I that does not have a season ending tournament.But when Harvard and Princeton both tied for the regular season title this year, only one of them could have the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.



The solution: A one-game playoff — held at Yale University, a neutral site, roughly halfway between both schools — for all the marbles.

We took the trip up to New Haven last Saturday to watch this once-in-a-lifetime event. (Harvard has not been to the NCAA tournament since 1946 and had NEVER won an Ivy League basketball title before this year.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.