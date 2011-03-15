MARCH MADNESS: Inside Princeton and Harvard's Ivy League Basketball War

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider
The Ivy League is the only conference in Division I that does not have a season ending tournament.But when Harvard and Princeton both tied for the regular season title this year, only one of them could have the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The solution: A one-game playoff — held at Yale University, a neutral site, roughly halfway between both schools — for all the marbles.
We took the trip up to New Haven last Saturday to watch this once-in-a-lifetime event. (Harvard has not been to the NCAA tournament since 1946 and had NEVER won an Ivy League basketball title before this year.)
Yale's gym is not much bigger than a mid-sized high school gym, but the close quarters added to the intensity of the game.
The arena looks more like a cathedral than a gym, but it wouldn't belong to the Bulldogs on this night.
The crowd was split 50-50. Yale reserved the middle section for its own students and alumni, but none of them showed up!
There was a lot of back and forth in the first half, but Princeton's Douglas Davis kept this team in the hunt.
Princeton refused to go away though. Davis drained this three to give his team its first lead of the second half.
Some where in there is hero Douglas Davis. He said falling to ground after his game-winning shot was his only mistake as the crowd ended up on top of him.
Davis heads back to the locker room after a long day, and a job well done. He's also got a memory that will last the rest of his life.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.