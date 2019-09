We just got done watching Princeton crush Harvard’s NCAA Tournament dreams with a buzzer beating dagger by Douglas Davis. Both teams won the Ivy League Conference regular season, but only one could go to the Big Dance. It will be the Tigers.



We’ll have more on this game tomorrow, but here’s the pandemonium from our vantage point on press row:

