HARVARD PRESIDENT ON FACEBOOK MOVIE'S SEAN PARKER: “He was seductive and yet so complicated. He was sort of Mephistophelean. There was something both attractive and repulsive about him.”

Drew has a crush!

Harvard’s president Drew Faust finally saw “The Social Network.”She kind of liked it.



She says her office isn’t actually full of all those rare books it was full of during the movie.

And she’s disappointed in Aaron Sorkin for turning Harvard’s women into sex objects and coke-snorting platforms.

But she was fascinated by Justin Timberlake’s portrayal of Sean Parker, the Napster founder and Mark Zuckerberg confidante:

“He was seductive and yet so complicated. He was sort of Mephistophelean. There was something both attractive and repulsive about him.”

Justin Timberlake’s Sean Parker

The real thing!

