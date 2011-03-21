Harvard President Drew Faust Wants Students To Work In Public Service Not Wall Street

Wall Street and getting rich should not be the end-goal of the Harvard student.



At least, that’s the belief of the university’s president, Drew Faust.

She “tells students they didn’t come to Harvard just to get rich,” Bloomberg reports, which is why she’s been promoting “public service over private gain in her speeches.”

Those who know her say she doesn’t demonize Wall Street, she’s just trying bring back what was once a core tradition at Harvard, of “serving society,” and thinks too many of the students “were aspiring to financial-services careers that emphasised materialism.”

“She didn’t villainize Wall Street, but she wanted to get more balance in what the student body was doing, and she’s encouraged more graduates to give back through public service,” a professor told Bloomberg.

You can see Faust’s philosophy manifested in some of her appointments since she took office. The dean of the Business School is Nitin Nohria, “a leadership specialist who urges management students to take an ethics oath.” And she appointed a human rights and equality expert, Martha Minow, to head the law school.

And her advocacy is working. In 2007, when she became president, 6.1% of seniors applied to the teacher training program. Last year, About 18% of the class applied to Teach for America, and 14% of graduates with jobs were going into the education sector.

“She said that it was the responsibility of educated people and scholars to shape the world in meaningful ways,” said one student who had decided to go into education recruitment.

