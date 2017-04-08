This soft octopus robot could change the robotics industry

A team of scientists and engineers at Harvard University have built the first entirely soft, autonomous robot. The aptly named Octobot was built using 3D printing, moulding, and soft lithography techniques. Octobot doesn’t have motors or batteries, instead it moves using a series of pneumatic tubes, in combination with gas pressure from a controlled chemical reaction.

Octobot was a joint project between Wyss Institute and the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science at Harvard.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.