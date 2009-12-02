Harvard Law Suspends Tuition Waiver Initiative Launched Last Year

Last year, Harvard Law launched a program that waived third-year tuition for students that committed to five years of public service work after graduation.



This week, it announced the suspension of the program.

All current students will be covered, but it is unlikely future incoming classes will have the option to participate in the program, called the Public Service Initiative.

The Harvard Crimson has the full report here, and Above The Law has the memo sent to students by Dean Martha Minnow.

The program experienced overwhelming response — 110 1L’s indicated interest, double what the program targeted, the Crimson reported.

The school’s Low Income Protection Plan, which we mentioned yesterday, will remain in full effect, and Minnow said, its coverage will be expanded. The school’s Summer Public Interest Funding, however, will only offer funding for 8 weeks, instead of 10 as it had in recent years.

Minnow did say that, “[A]lthough the endowment will produce $2.5 million less in financial aid support” than expected 18 months ago, the school nevertheless plans to increase total financial aid spending by $2.7 million.”

As Elie Mystal noted at ATL, the huge number of students interested in the program likely means both that many students only go to big firms because they need to repay their loans and that, even at Harvard, students fear they will not be able to secure one of those high paying positions.

