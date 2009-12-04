Ah, Grade Inflation -- Harvard Law Just Got Easier*

Update: Harvard Law’s Vice Dean for Academic Programming sent a memo to student yesterday saying Harvard has never had a required curve, just asuggested one. Above The Law, who broke the story, has an updated post with additional information here.

It already sounds like a fake sort of system — High Pass/Pass/Low Pass/Fail.

That is Harvard’s new grading scale. Eight per cent of the class was required to receive a Low Pass, but that requirement has been abandoned, multiple people have told Above The Law.

Similarly, Georgetown is changing its grading curve as well.

A’s were awarded to 10% of the class, but that’s been bumped up to 12%. A- will be the grade for 19% of the class, up from 15%. Only 5-10% will get a B- or below. Under the old system, 15% were given B- and 5% C+ and below.

That, of course, makes it sound like you would have to really crash and burn to ever make a C at Georgetown.

As Above The Law points out, the memo describing the grade change notes that the GPA and LSAT scores for those entering Georgetown have risen, and thus the change of the grading scale. So those that do better in undergrad deserve to do better in law school? So much for that cutthroat competition.

Of course, this does all sort of have a feeling of “when I was in law school, only two people out of 2000 got A’s and the rest of us failed.” We’ll be honest that we do not remember what percentage of my class got A’s, but we’re pretty sure a full 59% of the class did not get get B-pluses and above.

That’s undergrad grading right there. Will an A really feel as good when everyone gets it? If it helps a student get a job, it probably will.

Read above the Law’s full report, including some angry reaction from Ex-Georgetowners here.

