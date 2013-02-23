Harvard Mints A Lot More Billionaires Than Any Other University

If you want your child to grow up to be a billionaire, you should do what it takes to get him into Harvard University.



The elite Boston school has minted more billionaire alumni than any other university — 52, who are worth a total of $205 billion, according to a new report from research firm Wealth-X.

That’s almost twice as many as the University of Pennsylvania, the school with the second most billionaire alumni. Penn has 28 billionaire graduates, worth a total of $112 billion.

Harvard also has far more ultra-high net worth alumni (worth $30 million or more) than any other school, at 2,964. Penn has 1,502 alumni in that category, and Stanford University has 1,174.

Harvard’s wealthy grads aren’t just a bunch of lucky heirs and heiresses. Nearly three-quarters of Harvard’s billionaires are self-made.

“It shows the power of networks,” Wealth-X president David Friedman told CNBC’s Robert Frank. “Harvard has this entrenched, powerful network that extends across so many sectors and is incredibly pro-active about connecting its alumni. You get a great education, but you also get access.”

Of the 20 universities with the most UHNW alumni, only three are located outside the U.S. The University of Virginia was the highest ranking public university, coming in at #11 with 499 UHNW graduates worth a total of $31 billion.

Check out some other data about the wealthiest college grads, courtesy of Wealth-X:

Global Universities with the most UHNW ($30 million+) alumni:

Photo: Courtesy of Wealth-X

Universities with the most billionaire alumni:

Photo: Courtesy of Wealth-X

UHNW ($30 million+) alumni by gender and source of wealth:

Photo: Courtesy of Wealth-X

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.