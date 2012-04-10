This University Has The Highest Paid Professors In America

The Chronicle of Higher Education has just come out with a list of the best paid professors in the U.S.



At the top of the list is Harvard, which pays its full professors an average of $198,400 a year. Stanford, however, pays its associate professors the most, with an average salary of $131,200 annually.

Overall, professor salaries barely budged during past year, the Chronicle says, noting that on average, salaries for full-time faculty rose 1.8% in the 2011-12 school year, while inflation was 3%.

Tuition, meanwhile, has increased dramatically.

Writes the Chronicle:

The contrast is starkest at public institutions, where tuition and fees have increased over the past decade by 72 per cent when accounting for inflation, largely in response to declines in state support. During that same time, the salaries of public-college professors, when adjusted for inflation, rose by less than 1 per cent at doctoral and baccalaureate institutions and fell by more than 5 per cent at master’s universities.

Here’s a look at the top 10 schools by professor salaries:

