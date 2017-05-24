From salaries to politics, here's a look at the Harvard graduating class of 2017

The Harvard Crimson published the results of its annual survey on the Harvard graduating class, offering a glimpse into the makeup of the class of 2017.

The Crimson received 790 responses to its survey questions, reflecting nearly half of the class.

The survey reflects student sentiment about academics, social life on campus, and employment after leaving school.

Here are eight facts about the Harvard graduating class of 2017:

Most graduates are going off to jobs in the finance, consulting, and technology industries, with 18%, 18%, and 16% of graduates, respectively. More than half of surveyed seniors will make more than $US70,000 their first year out of school, and the median starting salary is between $US70,000 and $US89,000. Twenty-three per cent of respondents reported cheating in an academic context while at Harvard. Forty-three per cent of respondents had sex for the first time during college, and 61% per cent tried marijuana for the first time while in college. Thirty-five per cent of respondents whose families make less than $US40,000 a year drank at least once a week. That figure was 69% for families making at least $US250,000. Students became more politically polarised while at Harvard. A similar survey given to the class of 2017 during their freshman year asked political affiliation. Four years ago, 15% of respondents identified as conservative, while 9% reported so today, and 17% of respondents called themselves “very liberal” four years ago while 23% reported so for the current survey. Ninety-three per cent have an unfavorable view of President Trump, much more than the 52% of Americans who reported an unfavorable rating in a WSJ/NBC News poll. Sixty-four per cent of respondents indicated they censored certain opinions during their time on campus for fear of offending others.

