Harvard Grads "Relieved" That There Aren't Wall Street Jobs Available

Ah the mental burdens of graduating from an elite institution.



In times past, a young Harvard or Amherst grad may have sported theory-soaked ambitions to change the world, end suffering or bring art and beauty to the masses. But there was always that temptation of a fat paycheck from Wall Street — the lure of serving Mammon against better judgment.

That pressure is gone, and graduates can follow their bliss without having to make that difficult choice.

Bloomberg: Amherst College President Anthony Marx spent six years at the school extolling public service and teaching. His efforts were rewarded this year when eight new graduates took jobs with Teach for America, now the largest employer of Amherst students besides the college itself.

As U.S. President Barack Obama urges young people to make a difference in the world and the recession crimps opportunities, new graduates are pursuing public-interest careers. At Amherst, at least 53 per cent of May graduates with jobs are working in education, nonprofit groups or governments, an increase from 43 per cent in 2003 when Marx started at the school, said Allyson Moore, director of the campus career centre.

The same scene is playing out all over the place…

At Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, undergraduates are relieved that they no longer have to fight the temptation of high-paying Wall Street jobs, President Drew Faust said, in an interview in New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.