Harvard Girl Stars In A Ridiculous (But Very Well Done) Video On "Cat Breath"(NSFW)

Call this song and video ridiculous, but it is about to blow up. It was made for yesterday, Valentine’s Day.



It’s called “Pussy Breath,” and it’s very well done in terms of rhyming and working in references to Hamlet, Freud, the Titanic, Apple products (“…when I’m just trying to tap that a$$ like it was an iPad.”), and many more.

It’s probably one of the most difficult subjects to relate to pop culture, but they make it work.

And the singers even reference the markets, kind of. “BP oil fell again!”

We’ve heard the snake girl (American flag bra) is from Harvard, which helps to explain the clever juxtaposition of a crude topic with a polished, smart video. So Harvard.

If you know anyone in the video or how to to get in touch with them, let us know.

