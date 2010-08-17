Harvard Explains Israel Share Sales: It Wasn't Divestment, It's Just That Israel Is No Longer An Emerging Market

Alright, there’s nothing political behind Harvard’s latest 13-F showing an absence of Israel stocks and ETFs. This wasn’t the result of some divestment campaign.



Here’s the official word we got from Harvard Management Company spokesman John Longbrake:

The Management Company’s most recent SEC filing details changes in holdings, as is routine, but no change in policy. The University has not divested from Israel. Israel was moved from the MSCI, our benchmark in emerging markets, to the EAFE index in May due to its successful growth.

Our emerging markets holdings were rebalanced accordingly. We have holdings in developed markets, including Israel, through outside managers in commingled accounts and indexes, which are not reported in the filing in question.

