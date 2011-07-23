Can You Pass Harvard's 1869 Entrance Exam?

The following 1869 Harvard entrance exam was supposed to be a breeze, believe it or not (via GOOD).



In those days colleges had to go out of their way to attract students. Harvard pointed out in a newspaper ad that 185 of 210 candidates passed the entrance test and were accepted in the previous year.

But those candidates had the benefit of a focused prep school education.

You will find this exam, which ranges from geography to geometry to Latin, extremely difficult. Take a stab at the answers in the comment section.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.