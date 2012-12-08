CRINGE: Greg Mankiw And The Harvard Economics Department Do 'Call Me Maybe'

The Financial Times’ markets editor Chris Adams pointed us to a video that has us cringing.



It’s the Harvard University economics department doing their rendition of the “Call Me Maybe” music video, an internet meme that dominated YouTube this past summer.

If you make it to the closing credits, you’ll hear another familiar internet meme of a song: PSY’s “Gangnam Style.”

Enjoy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

