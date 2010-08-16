Not Only Did Harvard Dump Its Israel ETF, It Opened A New Position In A Turkish ETF

As long as we’re speculating about possible politics behind the latest portfolio shuffling at Harvard Management Company, here’s something interesting.



First, here are the iShares (ETFs) it held after Q1.

Note that the iShares MSCI Israel is in there.

Now, check out its latest 13-F. Goodbye Israel, hello Turkey.

Bear in mind that the infamous flotilla incident happened in Q2. Just saying.

