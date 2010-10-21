PATHETIC: Harvard Club Denies Eliot Spitzer's Membership Application Because Of Prostitution Scandal

The Harvard Club of New York has denied Eliot Spitzer’s application for membership because of the prostitution scandal, Sewell Chan of the New York Times reports.



Sorry, but that’s just pathetic.

This is the former Attorney General and Governor of New York we’re talking about. Not to mention a Harvard Law School grad and the host of a national TV show.

As if a significant percentage of the club’s other members don’t regularly purchase such services.

