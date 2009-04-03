Harvard Business School Performs Case Study On Its Damaged Brand

We rated Harvard the Magna Cum Lousiest in our recent analysis of what schools graduated today’s bad CEOs. And we think it’s a real possibility that the elite business schools will take a permanent hit to their reputations.



Others think they’re bound to bounce back.

Anyway, it appears that Harvard Business School itself — where they know a thing or two about case studies on tarnished brands — is looking inward and doing some introspection:

Bloomberg: The task force, created in November at the direction of the dean, is writing a case study to scrutinize whether the school is failing to teach students to understand and manage risk in the current environment, according to Paul Healy, co-chair of the panel. The case study method is the technique Harvard uses to analyse decision making by executives during times of duress.

Harvard Business School’s 219 professors will tackle the case at a May 27 meeting and may use the discussion to propose curriculum changes.

Read the whole thing >

Meanwhile, the university as a whole has instituted some fresh spending cuts amid ongoing carnage in their endowment.

