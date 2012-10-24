4 Tricky Interview Questions Asked By Harvard Business School

Photo: flickr/roger4336

If you’re trying to get into Harvard Business School, you can use all the help you can get — no matter your GMAT score. Only about 13 per cent of applicants are admitted each year.



On top of having a stellar application, candidates need to make it through a notoriously rigorous interview process.

Poets And Quants posted a few of the tough questions from an unofficial admissions guide put together by current students:

How would your parents describe you when you were twelve?

What would you say is the brand of your undergraduate university?

What is your favourite kind of chocolate?

What’s the one thing you’ll never be as good at as others?



Some of the advice in the report seems pretty standard — show up on time, dress conservatively, and write a thank you note — but the report includes the experiences and advice of people who have already been through the process already.

See more questions at Poets and Quants, and the interview guide here.

