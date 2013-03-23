The Truth About The Theory That Harvard Is Only Good At Basketball Because It Lowered Academic Standards

Harry How/Getty Images

After Harvard upset New Mexico for its first NCAA Tournament win ever last night, a popular opinion rose to the forefront on Twitter: Harvard is only good at basketball because they started lowering academic standards for players.



Luke Russert summed up the sentiment:

Remember Harvard, you won because you became like the rest of us, lowered the standards to get the goods. — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) March 22, 2013

So are these claims legit? Or is it just sour grapes from Harvard haters looking for a silver lining?

The answer is probably somewhere in between.

The first report of the school lowering standards for hoops players came in a 2008 New York Times article by Pete Thamel.

Thamel reported, “Harvard is willing to consider players with a lower academic standing than previous staff members said they were allowed to.”

The head coach at Yale, James Jones, told Thamel:

“It’s eye-opening because there seems to have been a drastic shift in restrictions and regulations with the Harvard admissions office.”

It’s undeniable that Harvard has started landing more highly-rated recruits since Tommy Amaker took over as coach in 2007. But there is controversy over whether the school is lowering the academic bar to get into Harvard in order to do so.

Thamel reported that the minimum Academic Index required of incoming athletes — a number that combines SAT scores, class rank, etc. — prevented previous coaches from going after certain players. But Amaker had relaxed those standards.

The school has denied that any sort of standard-lowering is going on. Dean of Admissions William Fitzpatrick told the Harvard Crimson:

“Harvard has maintained unchanged our high academic standards for all students and student athletes, including men’s basketball. The Ivy League has the most rigorous academic requirements of any athletic conference, and we are in full compliance with those standards. In fact, comparing the Academic Index for men’s basketball across the Ivy League, Harvard’s position relative to our peer institutions has also remained largely unchanged over the past decade.”

Thamel responded:

“Harvard can play semantic gymnastics, but it was laid out to me convincingly and on the record that they were lowering standards. And they’ve only made it worse by denying it. The point of those Harvard stories was that Harvard is playing ball like everyone else—loosening academic standards, sending an assistant out on unethical recruiting trips, and cutting recruited kids from the program in September without having them try out.”

That final statement gets at the core of what’s really going on here.

No one is reporting that Harvard is egregiously lowering standards to get good at basketball. They’re suggesting that the school has stopped limiting itself and started doing what the rest of the Ivy League does. As the school says, they’re still right in line with the standards that the rest of the league adhere to.

So this is really a story about Harvard deciding to have a college basketball program that behaves like a college basketball program. And as we know, having a successful college basketball program inherently leads to these sorts of ethical ambiguities.

